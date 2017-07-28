MSU architecture student honored by Building Technology Educators’ Society

Zachary R. Henry, a senior architecture major in Mississippi State’s College of Architecture, Art and Design recently received national recognition from the Building Technology Educators’ Society.

Henry of Knoxville, Tenn., is one of only two students who were awarded scholarships by BTES during the nonprofit’s national conference in Des Moines, Iowa.

In addition to receiving a $500 travel scholarship, free conference admission and a complimentary BTES one-year membership, Henry presented his Best Undergraduate Paper award-winner “Ecological Functionalism in the Work of Glenn Murcutt: A Case Study of the Fredericks-White House” at the conference.

The BTES award jury concluded that Henry’s paper “gave a rare glimpse into a good topic of post-occupancy evaluation for a well-known architect.”

A student in the university’s Judy and Bobby Shackouls Honors College, Henry plans to pursue a master’s degree in environmental design studies following graduation. He also expressed interest in moving to Nova Scotia and working for a highly respected firm that shares similar architectural values.