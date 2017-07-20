New center lands Hobby Lobby, Academy Sports

Work has begun on a $21 million shopping center called Crawford Farms in Madison.

Hobby Lobby and Academy Sports will be in the first phase of the 38-acre development at the intersection of Highway 463 and Welch Farms Road, east of Interstate 55.

Those two stores will make up 120,000 square feet. “Preleasing for the second phase is underway and could include up to 150,000 square feet,” said John Michael Holtmann, a principal with Duckworth Realty and a co-developer of the project.

Duckworth Realty principals Ted Duckworth and Breck Hines are in the final stages of completing the District at Eastover, a mixed use development in north Jackson.

Holtmann said he expects the 12.5-acre first phase of Crawford Farms to be completed in April.

Of the first two tenants, Holtmann said in a release: “We appreciate their trust in us to provide their facility needs in Madison.

“They have been excellent to work with. We are pleased that they have selected Crawford Farms. It not only speaks to the quality of the site but also the appeal of the city,” Holtmann said.

Based in Oklahoma City, Hobby Lobby has more than 600 stores, 10 of which are in Mississippi.

Academy Sports is based in Katy, Texas and has nearly 300 stores.