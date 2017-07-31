New member, officers elected to Mississippi Main Street Board of Directors

A new member and a new slate of executive officers have been elected to the Mississippi Main Street Association Board of Directors.

Steven B. Dick, Economic Development Manager for Mississippi Power, was elected as a new member of the state board.

As Economic Development Manager, Dick is responsible for providing growth opportunities through the location and expansion of business and industry as well as project management in Southeast Mississippi. Additionally, he oversees a staff responsible for acting as the regional development organization for South Mississippi, working with local and state economic developers to promote the communities for which Mississippi Power serves, and advising senior management on statewide, domestic and global issues to help shape policies, practices and initiatives that impact economic development.

Before joining Mississippi Power in 2012, Dick was a practicing attorney for more than 12 years. While in private practice, he worked in offices across the coast and served as the Board Attorney for the Biloxi Planning Commission and the Biloxi Building Board of Adjustments and Appeals. Dick is a recognized business and community leader and presently serves on the board of directors for the Innovation Center Foundation, Biloxi Excel By 5 Coalition, and Biloxi Rotary.

The newly-elected MMSA executive officers are: President Allison Beasley, Southern Mississippi Planning and Development in Gulfport;President-elect Ed Gardner, Entergy Mississippi in Jackson; Treasurer Kevin Stafford, Neel-Schaffer, Inc. in Columbus; and Past President Suzanne Smith, Renasant Bank in Tupelo.

The MMSA board is made up of a statewide group of business, government and community leaders. Remaining members of the 2017 MMSA Board of Directors are as follows:

Chris Chain, Renovations of Mississippi, Inc.; Kagan Coughlin, Base Camp Coding Academy; Tara Lytal, Main Street Clinton; Russell Baty, The Main Street Chamber of Leake County; Steve Kelly, Board Member Emeritus; Keith A. Williams, Hancock Bank; Katie Blount and Michelle Jones, Mississippi Department of Archives and History; Jim West, College of Architecture, Art and Design at Mississippi State University; Glenn McCullough and Sonny Thomas, Mississippi Development Authority; Ken P’Pool, Mississippi Department of Archives and History; and Leah Kemp, The Carl Small Town Center at Mississippi State University.