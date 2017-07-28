Oberschmidt to serve on Mississippi Young Bankers Council

Columbus banker Aaron Oberschmidt has been elected to the Executive Council of the Mississippi Young Bankers, a section of the Mississippi Bankers Association.

MYB conducts programs around the state on personal finance and also promotes banker leadership development and involvement in industry affairs. Oberschmidt will coordinate the efforts of the MYB County Chairmen in his area and work to promote the MBA’s “A Banker in Every Classroom” project and other financial literacy programs in area schools.

Oberschmidt is a senior vice president for Trustmark National Bank, Columbus. He has 10 years with banking experience with Trustmark National Bank and one year with Pike National Bank. Oberschmidt earned his bachelor’s of business administration degree in banking and finance and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Southern Mississippi. He is also a graduate of the Mississippi School of Banking.

Oberschmidt is a member of the Columbus Kiwanis Club, treasurer and board member of The United Way of Lowndes County, board member of The Golden Triangle Development LINK, and board member of Main Street Columbus.

Oberschmidt and his wife, Jennifer, have 2 children.