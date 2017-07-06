Parr joins School of Kinesiology faculty

Dr. Jeffrey Parr, who was a visiting instructor during the 2016-17 academic year, has joined the faculty as interim program director of athletic training at the School of Kinesiology at The University of Southern Mississippi.

Parr earned a bachelor’s degree in movement studies and exercise science with an athletic training emphasis from East Stroudsburg University in 1999, a master’s degree in athletic training from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga in 2000, and a doctorate in health and human performance with a sports medicine specialization from the University of Florida in 2010.

Parr’s research interests include identifying and mitigating risk factors for musculoskeletal injuries among an active population. He intends to incorporate the use of biological and psychological risk factors as a method of determining injury risk and severity.