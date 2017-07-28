Pickering Announces new principal owner and associate principal owners

Jonathan Johnson, PE, has been named new Principal Owner of Pickering Firm. Johnson has 10 years of experience and serves the firm as Civil Engineer on the Civil Engineering Team in Pickering’s Flowood office.

Thomas “Tom” Moisan, RA, Robert “Bobby Biggs and Harvey Matheny have been named Associate Principal Owners.

Moisan has 25 years of experience and is the firm’s Project Manager on the Facilities Team in Pickering’s Memphis office. Biggs has 36 years of experience and is the firm’s Senior Plumbing Designer on the Facilities Team in the Memphis office. Matheny has 31 years of experience and is the firm’ Senior Civil Engineer on the Civil Engineering Team in Pickering’s Memphis, Tennessee office.

Founded in 1946, Pickering specializes in Facility Design, Civil Engineering, Surveying, Transportation, and Natural / Water Resources. The firm is headquartered in Memphis, with offices in Hernando, Flowood, Jackson, Pearl, and Biloxi, Mississippi, and Jonesboro, Arkansas.