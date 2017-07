Pickering Firm, Inc. has added Metro to its Biloxi office.

Jared Metro recently joined the Pickering Firm as a Construction Inspector in the Biloxi office. Metro has an Associate in Construction Engineering degree from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and 10 years of experience.

Pickering is headquartered in Memphis with offices in Hernando, Flowood, Jackson, Pearl, and Biloxi, and Jonesboro, Arkansas.