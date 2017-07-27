Raanes attains Chartered Market Technician Designation

Brady Raanes, Financial Advisor at Raanes Capital Advisors in Hattiesburg, recently achieved the designation of Chartered Market Technician. The Chartered Market Technician credential is the preeminent, global designation for practitioners of technical analysis. The designation is awarded to those who demonstrate mastery of a core body of knowledge of investment risk in portfolio management settings. CMT charters are awarded to those who are members of the Market Technicians Association (MTA), successfully complete three levels of examinations, and obtain approval from the MTA Admissions Committee and Board of Directors. Raanes is the first recipient of the CMT designation in Mississippi.

Raanes, 36, also holds the designations of Chartered Financial Analyst, and Certified Financial Planner.