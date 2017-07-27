Rivertrust Federal Credit Union in Pearl has been honored as one of only 17 credit unions in Mississippi that earned an Advocacy Award, which recognizes credit unions for extraordinary efforts to protect, strengthen and expand credit unions and improve the lives of members who choose credit unions as their financial services partner. Pictured are Rivertrust FCU President/CEO Kevin Long (left) and Charles Elliott, Mississippi Credit Union Association President/CEO. (Courtesy of Rivertrust Federal Credit Union)

Rivertrust Federal Credit Union recognized for advocacy efforts






