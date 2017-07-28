Shane Clayton elected to Mississippi Bankers Association Board of Directors

Shane Clayton of Pontotoc has been elected to a 3-year term on the Mississippi Bankers Association Board of Directors.

Clayton is executive vice president, chief credit officer and director of First Choice Bank, Pontotoc. He has 27 years of banking experience, all with First Choice Bank. Clayton earned a bachelor of business administration degree from the University of Mississippi. He is also a graduate of the Southeastern School of Commercial Lending at Vanderbilt University. Clayton previously was on the MBA Lending Committee.

Clayton is a Trustee on the Pontotoc City School Board, board member of Three Rivers CDE for New Market Tax Credits, Regent of the Barret School of Banking and board member of the Pontotoc City Schools Endowment for Excellence. He is also a member of First United Methodist Church, where he serves on the Finance Committee.

Clayton and his wife, Jimma Lindley Clatyon have 2 children.