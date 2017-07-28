Shannon Aker elected to Mississippi Bankers Association Board of Directors

Shannon Aker of Brookhaven has been elected to a 3-year term on the Mississippi Bankers Association Board of Directors.

Aker is president of the Bank of Brookhaven. He has 31 years of banking experience, 17 with Bank of Brookhaven and 14 years with State Bank & Trust Co. Aker is a graduate of the University of Mississippi and the Mississippi School of Banking.

Aker has served as a councilman for the Mississippi Young Bankers, chairman of the MBA Communications Council and as a member of the Board of Trustees for the MBA group medical insurance program.

Aker is chairman of the Brookhaven-Lincoln County Industrial Development Foundation, vice chairman of the Brookhaven-Lincoln County FCA Board, board member of the Brookhaven-Lincoln County Chamber, and member of the Brookhaven Tourism Council. He is also an active member of First Baptist Church, serving as a Deacon.

Aker and his wife of 30 years, Robyn, have two daughters.