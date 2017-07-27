Stennis Space Center employee Broussard receives Silver Snoopy Award

NASA’s Stennis Space Center employee Charles Broussard of Gulfport recently received the prestigious Space Flight Awareness Silver Snoopy award.

Broussard is a senior database analyst with SaiTech Inc. at Stennis. He was honored for his dedication and support, which contributed directly to NASA’s mission success.

Astronaut Karen Nyberg presented the award. Broussard received a Silver Snoopy lapel pin flown on space shuttle Discovery during its STS-124 mission, along with a letter of commendation and certificate signed by Nyberg.