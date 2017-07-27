E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

NASA Stennis Space Center employee Latisha Ladner of Kiln receives the Silver Snoopy award from astronaut Karen Nyberg during a June 28 ceremony. Joining the presentation are, from left: husband Brad, son Brennan and daughter Brittney.

Stennis Space Center Employee Ladner Receives Silver Snoopy Award

Posted by: MBJ Staff in Newsmakers July 27, 2017

NASA’s Stennis Space Center employee Latisha Ladner of Kiln recently received the prestigious Space Flight Awareness (SFA) Silver Snoopy award.

Ladner is a work performance analyst for Syncom Space Services at Stennis. She was honored for her dedication in processing work requests in support of all Stennis programs and projects for the test area, including space shuttle main engine, J-2X, Taurus, Blue Origin, A-2 clamshell and RS-25 testing.

Astronaut Karen Nyberg presented the award. Ladner received a Silver Snoopy lapel pin flown on space shuttle Discovery during its STS-124 mission, along with a letter of commendation and certificate signed by Nyberg.

