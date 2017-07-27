Stennis Space Center Employee Robertson Receives Silver Snoopy Award

NASA’s Stennis Space Center employee Benjamin Robertson of Biloxi recently received the prestigious Space Flight Awareness (SFA) Silver Snoopy award.

Robertson is the carpenter shop lead for Syncom Space Services at Stennis. He was honored for site and carpentry knowledge supporting the various shops and general maintenance of the test stands.

Astronaut Karen Nyberg presented the award. Robertson received a Silver Snoopy lapel pin flown on space shuttle Discovery during its STS-124 mission, along with a letter of commendation and certificate signed by Nyberg.