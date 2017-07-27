E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

Mississippi's Must Reads
Home » Newsmakers » Stennis Space Center Employee Robertson Receives Silver Snoopy Award
NASA Stennis Space Center employee Benjamin Robertson of Biloxi receives the Silver Snoopy award from astronaut Karen Nyberg during a June 28 ceremony. Joining the presentation is his wife, Vera.(Courtesy of NASA)

Stennis Space Center Employee Robertson Receives Silver Snoopy Award

Posted by: MBJ Staff in Newsmakers July 27, 2017

NASA’s Stennis Space Center employee Benjamin Robertson of Biloxi recently received the prestigious Space Flight Awareness (SFA) Silver Snoopy award.

Robertson is the carpenter shop lead for Syncom Space Services at Stennis. He was honored for site and carpentry knowledge supporting the various shops and general maintenance of the test stands.

Astronaut Karen Nyberg presented the award. Robertson received a Silver Snoopy lapel pin flown on space shuttle Discovery during its STS-124 mission, along with a letter of commendation and certificate signed by Nyberg.

Tagged with:

About MBJ Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*