Stennis Space Center Employee Sanders Receives Silver Snoopy Award

NASA’s Stennis Space Center employee Brennan Sanders of Diamondhead recently received the prestigious Space Flight Awareness (SFA) Silver Snoopy award.

Sanders is the lead for test complex design and construction with the NASA Center Operations Directorate at Stennis. He was honored for support of the refurbishment of the B-2 Test Stand to test the new Space Launch System core stage.

Astronaut Karen Nyberg presented the award. Sanders received a Silver Snoopy lapel pin flown on space shuttle Discovery during its STS-124 mission, along with a letter of commendation and certificate signed by Nyberg.