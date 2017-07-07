USM President named chairman of Conference USA Board of Directors

University of Southern Mississippi President Rodney D. Bennett has been named chairman of the Conference USA Board of Directors. Bennett, who will serve a two-year term, was elected by his peers from among the league’s university presidents at the June board meeting.

Bennett indicated that possible areas of focus may include cost of attendance for student-athletes, academic standards and quality, compliance, media compensation packages, sports scheduling, and post-season play.

Joining Bennett on the Executive Committee are: Louisiana Tech President Dr. Les Guice, vice chairman; Middle Tennessee President Dr. Sidney McPhee; University of North Carolina-Charlotte Chancellor Dr. Philip DuBois; and Marshall University President Dr. Jerry Gilbert.