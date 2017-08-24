Agostinelli Relocates to Biloxi Office

After six years in the downtown Jackson office, partner Jason Agostinelli, AIA, has joined Dale Partners’ Biloxi Team.

Agostinelli’s work includes the MGM Park, Biloxi; the Award Winning, GRAMMY Museum® MISSISSIPPI, in Cleveland, MS; the Wind Creek Casino / Hotel and BB King Blues Club, Montgomery, Ala.

Agostinelli joined Dale Partners in the 2011 merger with Barranco Architecture and worked in the Jackson office after receiving his bachelor degree in architecture from Mississippi State University in 2010. He received his architecture license in 2014 and joined the Partnership in 2016.

Jason and his wife, Leslie, reside in Ocean Springs with their daughter, Sophie.