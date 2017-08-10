Alcorn: The Magazine wins Best Alumni Publication Award at the 2017 HBCU Awards Ceremony

Alcorn State University’s alumni publication, Alcorn: The Magazine, recently won the Best Alumni Publication Award at the 2017 HBCU Awards Ceremony.

Alcorn was also nominated in the Best Student Organization, Male Coach of the Year and Female Student of the Year categories.

The HBCU Awards, established by Jarrett L. Carter Sr., founding editor of HBCU Digest, celebrates the achievements of historically black colleges and universities throughout the United States in the fields of leadership, arts, athletics, research and community engagement.