Allstate helps with Habitat home

Allstate employees in the Jackson area recently helped build a house for Habitat for Humanity Mississippi Capital Area that is being sponsored by the Selby and Richard McRae Foundation and the future homeowner is Shalondria Curtis. The Allstate Foundation also awarded Habitat a grant of $11,000. Helping work on the house is Miranda Garbacz of Allstate. (Courtesy of Habitat for Humanity Mississippi Capital Area)

