“They called it 10 plus 10 plus 10,” Huguley said. “Ten businesses providing food, 10 selling domestics and 10 staying open late, all located within three blocks of each other make a successful business district.”
Main Street’s business corridor is welcoming just such businesses that are breathing new life into vacant retail spaces, some with considerable legacy in Amory. All of the new businesses are working toward being open by the end of the month.
Bam Bam Barbecue is already open in Vinegar Bend, with late hours and occasional live afternoon music in the pocket park across the street.
Sip and Shop will open in the former G&Y building, located at the corner of Main and Second Avenue N., with a nostalgic emphasis. The business’ taste temptation will be skillet cookie desserts with ice cream to go along with customers’ favorite coffee.
The former Pappa’s Pizza, located at the corner of Main and First Avenue, is being remodeled to open for business as The Coffee Pot, featuring an extensive variety of coffees, along with teas, desserts and homemade bread. Owners Matt and Erin Reeves describe themselves as passionate coffee lovers. The Coffee Pot will also be open late and feature live music on weekends.
A new furniture store featuring high-end furniture at factory-direct prices is opening soon at the former Simply Southern location at 224 North Main. Proprietor David Smith tried to retire from the furniture business but can’t get it out of his system.
Another lunch stop to be called Vittles is projected to open at the Park Hotel. Proprietor Denise Gregory will provide a meat-and-three-sides menu for Amory’s lunch crowd.
“A solid group of downtown merchants working together and working hard allows retail associations to program for community events,” Huguley said. “It doesn’t exclude the perimeter, but rather gives the whole town a better image.”
Demographic studies indicate millennials, who have reached adulthood since 2000, are migrating back to commercial districts.
“They’re already interested,” Huguley said. “If the opportunities are there, they will come. I’m proud of our businesses for having a vision and not being afraid to step out into their dreams.”