Balch & Bingham’s Pettis named to Benchmark Litigation list

Brant Pettis, partner in Balch & Bingham’s Gulfport office and member of the Litigation Practice, was recently named to the Benchmakr Litigation’s annual Under 40 Hot List for 2017. The Under 40 Hot List honors the achievements of the nation’s most accomplished legal partners under the age of 40.

Pettis was one of seven Balch lawyers named to the list, and the only Balch lawyer from Mississippi.

Pettis routinely represents contractors, state agencies and utilities regarding contract, environmental and regulatory claims. Recently, Pettis represented a state agency to successfully defend a bid protest regarding a $43 million public construction project. Pettis is also counsel for a state agency administering millions of dollars in restoration projects following the Deepwater Horizon oil spill.