BankFirst Announces New Executive Management Titles

BankFirst Financial Services’ Board of Directors recently approved new titles for the following BankFirst management team members: Ron Allen, Executive Vice President/Chief Credit Officer; Marcus Mallory, Executive Vice President/Chief Banking Officer; Jim McAlexander, Executive Vice President/Chief Retail & Operations Officer; Luke Yeatman, Chief Financial Officer.

Allen formerly served as Executive Vice President/Senior Credit Officer. He joined BankFirst in 2011 and works at the Madison BankFirst location. Allen holds a B.S. degree in Agricultural Economics from Mississippi State University. He also graduated from the National Commercial Lending Graduate School at the University of Oklahoma and the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University.

Mallory has been in the financial field since 1989, and most recently served as Executive Vice President/Commercial Banking at BankFirst headquarters in Columbus. Mallory holds a bachelor’s degree in banking and finance from Mississippi State University and is a graduate of the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University. He is a board member and Chairman Emeritus of the Mississippi State University Department of Finance and Economics Advisory Board. Mallory previously served on the board of directors of the Mississippi Bankers Association.

McAlexander served as the bank’s Executive Vice President/Branch Administration & Retail Banking at the Columbus headquarters and has over 30 years of banking experience. McAlexander holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Mississippi State University. He is a graduate of the University of Colorado’s School of Bank Marketing and the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University.

Yeatman formerly served as Senior Vice President and Senior Financial Officer. He has been with BankFirst since April 2012 and works at the Columbus headquarters. Yeatman holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Mississippi State University. He is a graduate of the American Bankers Association Stonier Graduate School of Banking and Wharton Leadership Program at the University of Pennsylvania.

BankFirst is an independent community bank headquartered in Columbus.