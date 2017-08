BankPlus recently promoted Jamie Waltman to Branch Manager of the Strawberry Hill location in the bank’s Madison Banking Center. Waltman was hired at BankPlus in October, 2010, and is a seven-year banking veteran and a native of Mendenhall.

Waltman is an Ambassador for the Madison County Chamber of Commerce as well as a member of the Madison County Young Professionals. Waltman lives in Jackson and attends church at Pinelake.