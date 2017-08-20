Baptist Medical Center names Tyler Winford, MD, as Otolaryngologist

Tyler Winford, MD, has joined Baptist Medical Centers in Jackson as an otolaryngologist. Winford received an undergraduate Bachelor of Science degree in Biological Sciences from Mississippi College in Clinton, then attended the University of Mississippi School of Medicine in Jackson. Winford completed an Otolaryngology residency at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Winford has research experience spanning six years and four different projects. Two projects in 2011 he participated in at UMMC include “Management of Pediatric Subglottic Cysts” and “Salvage Total Laryngectomy: The University of Mississippi Experience”. In 2013, he participated in the “Malpractice in Sinonasal Disease: A Review of the Last Ten Years” with the Department of Otolaryngology at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Lastly, in 2016, Winford participated in the project “Radiosurgical Treatment of Glomus Jugulare Tumors” at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Winford received the Resident Academic Award and the Facial Plastic Surgery Award in 2015 from the Wake Forest Department of Otolaryngology. He’s received numerous other awards and honors throughout college including his athletic career at Mississippi College.