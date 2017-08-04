Beard+Riser opens new office in Oxford

Special to the MBJ

Beard + Riser Architects of Greenwood has opened a new office in Oxford, to be located in The Edison at 1450 University Ave.

The new office will be led by Dale Riser, who has over 22 years of leadership and project management experience. Prior to forming Beard+Riser in 2007, Riser worked for four years on primarily federal and military projects and spent eight years with firms in San Antonio and Austin, including five years with 2004 AIA National Firm of the Year Lake/Flato Architects. He is a 1995 graduate of Louisiana Tech University.

“Moving into the Oxford market is part of an ongoing strategy to expand our reach and expertise further into Mississippi and increase support for our clients in close proximity to local markets,” Riser said in a news release.

He said the firm intends to add staff to assist in both their Oxford and Greenwood offices.

“I look forward to building our presence in Oxford and getting to know people, as well as continuing our relationships in the Delta, putting together a team that stands by our vision and develops associations that successfully deliver our clients’ desired experiences,” Riser said.

“Oxford is perfect for the type of work we do,” said principal architect John Beard, “and we think we’ll be a good fit there.”

Before forming Beard + Riser, Beard worked for 10 years for Belinda Stewart Architects and seven years for firms in New York, Philadelphia and Mississippi, including Mockbee Coker Howorth. He is a 1991 graduate of Mississippi State University.

Beard + Riser Architects has completed over $37 million in design and construction services, serving education, civic, commercial, religious, preservation and residential markets. The firm’s principals are licensed in Mississippi, Tennessee and Louisiana.

The firm’s recent projects include the Rail Spike Park Pavilion in Greenwood, Mississippi Delta Community College Vandiver Student Union, Greenwood Police Department and Municipal Court Renovation, Milwaukee Electric Tool Co. Expansions, Standard Industrial Corp. Renovations in Clarksdale, and Yazoo County Courthouse ADA Repairs.