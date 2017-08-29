Bentley among Bradley Partners Named to Benchmark Litigation 2017 Under 40 Hotlist

Michael J. Bentley of the Jackson office of Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP is one of seven partners named to Benchmark Litigation’s 2017 Under 40 Hotlist, which honors the achievements of the nation’s most accomplished legal partners who are age 40 or younger.

Bentley concentrates his practice on appellate and commercial litigation.

Also recognized were Jason R. Bushby, John Mark Goodman, Jennifer J. McGahey, J. Thomas Richie and Tiffany J. de Gruy from the Birmingham office, and Aron C. Beezley from the Washington D.C. office.

The Under 40 Hotlist debuted in 2016. The attorneys on the list are selected through a process involving peer review and case examination.