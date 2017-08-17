Bradley joins Community Bank in Hattiesburg

Todd Bradley has recently joined Community Bank’s Hattiesburg office as Senior Vice President. Prior to joining Community Bank, Bradley was the owner of Floyd’s Formals and also served as a commercial lender and branch manager for Regions. He will manage a portfolio, focusing on growing loans and deposits in the Hattiesburg market, while representing the bank in the community.

Bradley is a 1985 graduate of Mississippi State University, with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering, as well a 2012 graduate of Regent University with a Master of Arts in Biblical Studies. In 2013, he completed The Mississippi School of Banking at Ole Miss.

He is an active member of Sunrise Rotary Club of Hattiesburg, and Parkway Heights United Methodist Church.

He and his wife Mary have 2 daughters, Julia and Caroline.