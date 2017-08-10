Butler Snow Hires Gandy, Egger for Administrative Positions

Patricia C. Gandy has joined Butler Snow as the firm’s first full-time pro bono counsel and Susan Davis Egger the firm’s chief human resources officer.

Gandy most recently served as the founding director of the Mission First Legal Aid Office, established by Mississippi College School of Law and Mission First, Inc. With this position, Gandy and her team provided civil legal services to qualified residents of Hinds, Madison and Rankin counties. The Mission First Legal Aid Office works with more than 300 volunteer attorneys to serve approximately 1,200 Mississippians per year. Gandy previously served as an attorney in Butler Snow’s litigation department from 1998 – 2006. She completed her undergraduate education and Juris Doctor at Mississippi College and clerked for the Mississippi Court of Appeals.

Egger has over 30 years of human resources and accounting experience. For the last 20 years, Egger has worked for Parkway Properties, Inc., where she served in various human resources roles, including vice president of human resources, vice president of people and director of human resources. During her tenure at Parkway, she helped established the Parkway University Training Program. Prior to her time at Parkway Properties, Egger was the director of human resources for the Eastover Group of Companies and served as Controller for EastGroup Properties. Susan received a Bachelor of Public Accountancy from Mississippi State University, graduating Cum Laude. She is a Certified Public Accountant and holds certifications as a PHR and SHRM-CP.