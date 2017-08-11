Cartoonist Nobile creates his first book

After 20 years as the Mississippi Business Journal’s cartoonist, Ricky Nobile has created his first book — Homegrown, Home Drawn! 45 Years of Mississippi Editorial Cartoons.

Nobile will be part of this year’s 2017 Mississippi Book Festival to be held on August 19th on the grounds of the Mississippi State Capitol beginning at 9 am where his book will be available under the tent in Authors Alley. The book, Home Grown, Home Drawn! 45 Years of Mississippi Editorial

Cartoons, is comprised of 129 cartoons chosen out of the over 4500 cartoons Nobile has drawn since 1971. Some have appeared here in our own Mississippi Business Journal over the years. The cartoons cover Governors Waller, Finch, Winter, Allain, Mabus, Fordice, Musgrove, Barbour and Bryant, as well as Senators Stennis, Eastland, Lott, Cochran, Wicker, and Representatives Montgomery and Whitten, plus other characters that changed Mississippi. You will enjoy the historical journey the book takes you on from the 1970s all the way through 2016 in Mississippi’s daily life. The book also contains several sports cartoons covering Brett Favre and the Manning family that were penned for Athlon Sports. It can be purchased at Lemuria Book Store in Jackson, Main Street Books in Hattiesburg, and Cotton Row Bookstore in Cleveland.

Nobile grew up in the Mississippi Delta on a cotton farm in Moorhead. At an early age, he discovered his talent for drawing and drew everywhere he could. He turned that love of drawing towards cartooning when he took a correspondence course in high school and knew that was where he wanted to go with his art. Nobile went on to attend Mississippi Delta Junior College and won the Mississippi Jr. College Press Association Best Cartoons Award. He then attended the University of Southern Mississippi and drew cartoons for the Student Printz while there. He began work at The Bolivar Commercial in 1971 in Advertising, and that year also began syndicating his cartoons to Mississippi newspapers, The Enterprise Tocsin being the first to subscribe. In the beginning, Nobile drew one cartoon per week for his Mississippi syndicate, but soon began drawing two cartoons per week for the over 40 newspapers in Mississippi. Today, Nobile draws four cartoons per week, two for his Mississippi newspaper syndicate and one each as editorial cartoonist for The Mississippi Business Journal and the Hattiesburg Post. “Former editor, the late Buddy Bynum, hired me in 1997 to provide cartoons for the Mississippi Business Journal and Joe Jones was the publisher at that time. I have really enjoyed being part of a statewide newspaper based out of our capital, Jackson! Working with the present editor, Ross Reily, has been great. We are both from the Delta and longtime newspaper guys. I appreciate the opportunity the Mississippi Business Journal has given me, as Mississippi politics has given me plenty of material to use over these past twenty years with them,” said Nobile.

Nobile resides in Purvis, with his wife, Mary, and has a daughter, Emily, who lives in Edwards with husband Boyd Germany, and their two sons, Nobile and Hayes. Ricky Nobile can be contacted at nobilericky@aol.com.