City settles sexual harassment lawsuit against former mayor

Mississippi’s largest city is settling a sexual harassment lawsuit against a former mayor.

WJTV reports that the Jackson City Council on Tuesday approved a city payment of $10,000 to settle the lawsuit filed in 2016 against Tony Yarber, who was mayor at the time.

Kimberly V. Bracey was hired as Yarber’s executive assistant when he became mayor after winning a 2014 special election. The federal lawsuit said Bracey had a consensual sexual relationship with Yarber and was fired from her city job when she ended the affair.

Yarber was defeated this year and left office July 1.

Attorneys said Jackson has spent about $100,000 defending the case.

On a 3-2 vote, the City Council also agreed to pay Yarber’s legal expenses.