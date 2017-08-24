Clay to lead Office of Technology Management at MSU

Jerry Clay, a Mississippi State alumnus, has been named director of MSU’s Office of Technology Management — the campus unit charged with capturing, protecting, managing and accelerating the commercialization of university-owned and generated intellectual property.

A graduate of the Mississippi College School of Law and member of the Mississippi Bar, Clay has extensive experience in patent law and is admitted to practice before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and all federal and state courts of Mississippi.

Additionally, he has owned a small business and worked for the Army Corps of Engineers, among other career highlights.

In 2015, he joined OTM as a licensing associate. Most recently, he served as interim director of the office during a leadership transition.

Clay graduated magna cum laude from MSU in 2004 with a bachelor’s degree in wildlife science. As a student, he was president of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity, a member of Xi Sigma Pi Natural Resources Honor Society, and served as secretary of the College of Forest Resources Student Council.