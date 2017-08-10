Community Bank promotes Keith to Assistant Vice President

Kirby Keith has recently been promoted to Assistant Vice President at Community Bank of Mississippi. Keith, a native of Decatur, has been with Community Bank for four years. He previously was a loan officer. In his new role, he will continue to manage a loan portfolio as well as oversee daily operations of the Ridgeland office.

Keith is a graduate of Mississippi State University, receiving his Bachelor of Business Administration. He went on to complete The Mississippi School of Banking at Ole Miss in 2017.

Active in the community, Keith is a member of the Phoenix Club of Jackson, SMART Chapter of BNI, and the Ridgeland Chamber of Commerce.

Keith and his wife, Stephanie, reside in Madison.