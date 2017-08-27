Sarah Beth Wilson has been elected a shareholder in the Ridgeland office of Copeland, Cook, Taylor & Bush. She is a member of the firm’s Creditors’ Rights and Bankruptcy Group where she represents lenders and other financial and business entities in the areas of business bankruptcy and creditors’ rights litigation, insolvency and restructuring, banking, finance and real estate litigation, and lender liability defense.

Wilson also sits on Mississippi’s Board of Banking Review where she represents the 22 counties in Supreme Court District 1. For four years, Wilson has been named a “Rising Star” in her areas of practice by Mid-South Super Lawyers and has maintained an “AV Preeminent” peer-review rating by Martindale-Hubbell.

A graduate of Millsaps College and Mississippi College School of Law, Wilson has also been named one of Mississippi’s “50 Leading Businesswomen” and to the “Top 50 Under 40” lists of leading business professionals state-wide (Mississippi Business Journal; 2015 and 2016), has served in leadership roles in the Mississippi Bankruptcy Conference, is an appointed member of the Federal Rules of Bankruptcy Procedure Local Rules Advisory Committee, and recently passed the American Board of Certification Business Bankruptcy Board Certification Examinations.