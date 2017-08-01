Dawn M. Wisdom joins American Addiction Centers’ Mid-South team in Jackson

People in central and southern Mississippi have a new drug or alcohol addiction resource.

Dawn M. Wisdom, treatment consultant with American Addiction Centers, has been selected the first AAC representative for the southern half of Mississippi. She serves as a point-of-contact for referrals to AAC facilities, including Oxford Treatment Center. She is based in Jackson. Her referral area includes Vicksburg, Meridian, Hattiesburg and the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Wisdom has been helping people get help for addiction since 2015. She previously worked in financial services, but became interested in addiction and recovery through family experiences.