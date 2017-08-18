District Names Chief of River Operations Branch

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Vicksburg District, recently selected Joel Brown as chief of its river operations branch, Operations Division.

In this position, Brown will be responsible for the work of the Mat Sinking Unit, Dredge Jadwin, Vicksburg Harbor facility, maintenance section, navigation and dredging on the Mississippi, Red, and Ouachita/Black Rivers, and operation and maintenance of nine locks and dams on the Red and Ouachita/Black rivers.

Prior to this selection, he served as the assistant chief of river operations branch, and chief of navigation section of Operations Division. His duties included supporting the chief of river operations with an emphasis on navigation, surveys, and dredging.

Brown began his career with the Corps in 2004 as an intern mechanical engineer for the Mat Sinking Unit, where he was responsible for creating and managing contracts, supporting maintenance, and providing technical expertise.

A native of DeKalb, he is a graduate of the Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science. He earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in mechanical engineering from Mississippi State University. He is an engineer intern with the Mississippi Board of Licensure. Brown is a graduate of the Vicksburg Leadership Development Program and a 2014 graduate of Mississippi Valley Division’s Emerging Leaders Program.

He and his wife, Sandra, are residents of Vicksburg.