Downtown Fitness, Powered by Baptist Health Systems, to opening in downtown Jackson

Chris Baker, who formerly managed the University Wellness Center in downtown Jackson, has been named the executive director of Downtown Fitness, powered by Baptist Health Systems, which has moved into the facility at 100 E. Capitol St., Suite 107.

Baker has more than 20 years of experience in the fitness facility industry and holds numerous fitness certifications.

With approximately 17,000 square feet of space, Downtown Fitness – Powered by Baptist Health Systems, will boast the latest in exercise equipment, group exercise classes, and executive-style locker rooms. The center will offer a total body toning boot camp, indoor cycling, low-impact/high-output cardio machines complete with integrated TVs, total body training selectorized strength machines, and a comprehensive free-weight training area. There will also be a Baptist Medical Clinic for facility members and corporate health clients.