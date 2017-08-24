Dr. Chad E. Cooley joins Jackson Healthcare for Women

Dr. Chad E. Cooley is joining Jackson Healthcare for Women as an obstetrician/gynecologist.

Cooley has won numerous awards, including the UMMC Resident Teaching and Obstetrics Awards. He is a member of the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the Mississippi State Medical Association, and American Medical Association.

He completed his bachelor of science degree in Chemistry and Biology and graduated cum laude from William Carey University. Cooley completed his Doctor of Medicine and residency at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. He served the Jackson Free Clinic as a student doctor volunteer, the TAR WARS campaign as a student teacher, and the Mississippi State Medical Association as a student representative, among other endeavors.