E. Cornell Malone Corp. wins Firestone Building Products 2017 Master Contractor Award

E. Cornell Malone Corp. has been named one of the winners of Firestone Building Products’ 2017 Gold Master Contractor award. The Jackson firm is in the top 2 percent of Firestone Building Products Red Shield Licensed Roofing Contractors

This is the 30th year for the program that honors Firestone Building Products licensed roofing firms in the U.S., Canada and Mexico that meet the Master Contractor requirements, which include square footage and quality parameters for various roofing installations.