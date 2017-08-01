EMBDC’s Delshad, Holladay advance at Institute for Organization Management

E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

Posted by: MBJ Staff in Newsmakers August 1, 2017

Debby Delshad, Membership Director at East Mississippi Development Corp., and Casey Holladay, Events Coordinator at EMBDC, recently completed their first and third year respectively at Institute for Organization Management, a four-year nonprofit leadership training program at Athens, Ga.

Institute for Organization Management, the professional development program of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation.

Since its commencement in 1921, the Institute program educated thousands of association, chamber, and other nonprofit leaders on how to build stronger organizations, better serve their members and become strong business advocates.

