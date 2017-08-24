Employees honored for service at Mississippi State Hospital

Mississippi State Hospital in Whitfield recently honored employees with July anniversaries for their years of service to the hospital. Recipients include, first row, from left: Mildred Jones Young, Raymond, 1 year; Mary Ward Black, Tupelo, 1 year; Vera Faye Chase, Brandon, 25 years; Valeria R. Grim, Florence, 25 years; Tiffany D. Clomax, Chicago, 1 year. Second row: Marcus Anthoni Jones, Brandon, 1 year; Ceci Whitehurst, Madison, 10 years; Jamie L. Green, Ridgeland, 10 years; Lee Varner, Brandon, 15 years; Lisa Hilary Richards of San Francisco, 1 year. Back row: Rokeyvis Lededray Dotson of Jackson, 5 years; Timothy H. McLaurin of Taylorsville, 1 year; Sarah Leath of Brandon, 5 years; Dr. Thomas Vincent Recore, Madison, 1 year; Christie S. Allison, Madison, 5 years; and Sara A. Mix, Jackson, 1 year. The program is sponsored by Friends of Mississippi State Hospital Inc.