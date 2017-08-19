Essnova Earns ISO 9001 Certification

Birmingham-based geospatial firm Essnova, a member of the Enterprise for Innovative Geospatial Solutions (EIGS) Cluster at Stennis Space Center, has achieved International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9001 certification. By meeting these standards, the company affirms its ability to consistently deliver effective quality management systems, comply with security requirements, and drive continuous improvements to products, services, and internal processes.

A quality management system standard, ISO 9001:2015 helps businesses prove their ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements. The certification aims to enhance customer satisfaction through the effective application of a company’s system, including processes for improving the system and assuring compliance with various regulations.