Farmer named General Counsel of Mississippi Public Service Commission

Frank F. Farmer has been named General Counsel of the Mississippi Public Service Commission

Farmer is a native Mississippian who has practiced law throughout Mississippi since 2001. Prior to his appointment, he represented the Commission on behalf of the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office. He has experience in litigation at all levels, attorney management and training, project management, and nationwide pro bono lawyer recruitment. He has represented both plaintiffs and defendants in state and federal courtrooms, including numerous other state entities and political subdivisions. He is a member of the Capital Area Bar Association, the Mississippi Bar Association, and the American Bar Association.

Farmer is a member of the vestry at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Cathedral where he attends church with his wife, Hadleigh, and his daughter, Layla, and where he serves in a variety of other ministries. He is the past-president of the board of directors of the Mississippi Chapter of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and served on that board for six years. He also previously served as a board member and Treasurer for the board of directors for the Mississippi Volunteer Lawyer’s Project.

Farmer holds a B.A. from Rhodes College, a J.D. from Mississippi College School of Law, and is also a graduate of the Education for Ministry program at the University of the South, School of Theology.