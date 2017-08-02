Federal grant will support completion of upgrades at Jackson airport

U.S. senators from Mississippi have announced a multi-million dollar federal grant for improvements at the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport.

Senators Thad Cochran and Roger Wicker announced a $5.17 million federal grant on July 31. The grant will fund the final phase of the airport’s west taxiway lighting system, which is nearing the end of its usable life cycle. According to a news release, the lighting system requires upgrades to ensure safe airfield operations in low-visibility environments. The Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program will fund the project.

Cochran said in a news release that completing the taxiway rehabilitation will ensure the state’s largest airport remains a safe facility for travelers and an economic asset.

The FAA has awarded nearly $13 million in AIP grants for Mississippi airports in 2017.