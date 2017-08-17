Fisher Phillips Recognized by Working Mother magazine and Law360 as among the Best Law Firms for Women in 2017

Fisher Phillips has been recognized by both Working Mother magazine’s 2017 list of the 50 “Best Law Firms for Women” and Law360’s “Best Law Firms for Female Attorneys,” which both recognize U.S. firms implementing best practices in retaining and promoting women lawyers and fostering environments committed to achieving that success.

To be selected to the Working Mother list, firms completed an extensive application in the areas of workforce profile, flexibility and development and retention of women. Law360’s Glass Ceiling Report includes 40 law firms that the publisher notes have an aggregate workforce that is more than 40 percent female. Fisher Phillips ranked fifth in the category for law firms with 300 to 599 attorneys.

Fisher Phillips focuses on recruiting, developing, mentoring and retaining women attorneys. The initiative aims to foster female leadership, both within and outside the firm, through a variety of programs and projects.

The firm has more than 350 attorneys in 32 offices, including Gulfport.