Foreman Appointed to TEC IT Systems Administrator

Henry “Chip” Foreman has been to appointed to IT Systems Administrator at TEC in Jackson. Foreman will be responsible for providing system-level support of server operating systems and related hardware and software, including installation, configuration, maintenance, and support of these systems.

Foreman graduated from the University of Phoenix with a Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology/Software Engineering. Foreman is a Veteran with several years of experience in the Information Technology field which will be a great benefit for TEC.