Mississippi's Must Reads
Foreman Appointed to TEC IT Systems Administrator

Posted by: MBJ Staff in Newsmakers, Technology August 3, 2017

Chip Foreman

Henry “Chip” Foreman has been to appointed to IT Systems Administrator at TEC in Jackson. Foreman will be responsible for providing system-level support of server operating systems and related hardware and software, including installation, configuration, maintenance, and support of these systems.

Foreman graduated from the University of Phoenix with a Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology/Software Engineering. Foreman is a Veteran with several years of experience in the Information Technology field which will be a great benefit for TEC.

