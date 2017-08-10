Forrest General Hospital welcomes new group of 3-year residents

Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg recently welcomes its fourth class of 3-year residents into the Family Medicine Residency Program. These doctors will practice at the Forrest General Hospital Family Medicine Center located on the first floor of Hattiesburg Clinic and will rotate through departments throughout the 3-year program. Residents have an inpatient service allowing them to admit patients into the hospital as necessary and continue to provide them care. The class is, from left, Brock Banks, M.D., Meagan Mathis, M.D., Cody Robertson, M.D., Sarah Hudson, D.O., Austin Worley, D.O., Joshua Spake, D.O.