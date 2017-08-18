Forrest Health Board of Trustees approves succession plan for CEO Dillard

Forrest Health Board of Trustees has approved a succession plan for Evan Dillard, president and chief executive officer of Forrest Health. Andy Woodard, Forrest Health’s current chief financial officer, will replace Dillard beginning in January 2019.

Dillard, who has also served in healthcare leadership roles in Alabama and Florida, first began his tenure at Forrest Health in 2008. Under Dillard’s leadership, Forrest Health with the help of its physician partners has grown from a single county hospital to a regional health system with six hospital campuses, three specialty hospitals and numerous patient clinics to serve the needs of more patients. Today, Forrest Health is south Mississippi’s healthcare leader.

Woodard who will assume Dillard’s role has worked in various leadership positions at Forrest Health since 2001. Along with his role as CFO, Woodard has been instrumental in leading the Forrest Health team’s strategic plan for many years. In his time at Forrest Health, Woodard has helped the system maintain its strong financial footing in the south Mississippi region. He is a graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi and a certified public accountant.

In this deliberate succession program, Dillard will first step down from his role as president beginning Oct. 1, 2017. At that time, Woodard will take on the role as president with Dillard maintaining his position as CEO. Over the next 17 months, Dillard and Woodard will share senior leadership duties and will work together to ensure a smooth executive leadership transition.

Dillard will continue his duties as Board Chair of AAA Ambulance, Executive Committee of the Mississippi Hospital Association, Regional Policy Board of the American Hospital Association and Chairman of the Pinebelt Area Development Partnership.