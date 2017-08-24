Gov. Bryant Presents Excellence In Government Awards

Gov. Phil Bryant (second from left) recently honored Samantha Atkinson (center) and Dr. Raj Shaunak with the 2017 Excellence in Government Awards which are designed to encourage the development of innovative systems of public administration. The awards program was established by the Mississippi State Personnel Board at the direction of the Legislature in 2012. Atkinson, director of the performance audit division at the of the Office of the State Auditor, received the Excellence in State Government Award. She has 28 years of government experience and is a subject matter expert on government-related issues, including performance auditing, organization and performance management, budgeting, comparative government, and best practices. Shaunak, vice president for workforce and community services at East Mississippi Community College, received the Excellence in Local and District Government Award. He has been a primary force in workforce and economic development in the Golden Triangle area. Also at the presentation were Kelly Hardwick (left), Mississippi State Personnel Board Executive Director, Lee Yancy (right), MSPB Chairman Chairman, and East Mississippi Community College President Dr. Thomas Huebner (second from right), who accepted for Shaunak. (Courtesy of Mississippi State Personnel Board)