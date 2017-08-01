Haddox Reid Eubank Betts PLLC announces promotions

Haddox Reid Eubank Betts PLLC recently made five promotions:

Jonathan Adcock, CPA, has been promoted to Senior Manager. He received a Masters of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Mississippi College. Working in the tax division, his experience includes income tax planning and compliance for both business and individuals. Adcock is also heavily involved in the firm’s tax services for retirement plans. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and the Mississippi Society of Certified Public Accountants (MSCPA). He has been active in the MSCPA, having served as a past officer of the Central Chapter, and he is also a May 2015 graduate of Leadership Madison County. Jonathan is a member and student ministry volunteer at First Baptist Church Madison.

Katie Jones, CPA, has been promoted to Manager. She received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and a Master of Professional Accountancy from the University of Southern Mississippi. Working in the audit division, Jones works on a variety of engagements including governmental, for profit, and employee benefit plan audits. She is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and the Mississippi Society of Certified Public Accountants (MSCPA).Jones serves as the firm’s in-charge accountant for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway; volunteers for the Red Kettle Campaign with the Salvation Army each year; and serves at Stewpot Community Services throughout the year.Jones and her husband, Jared, live in Raleigh.

Domina Kaler, CPA, has been promoted to Manager. She received a Master of Accountancy and Bachelor of Accountancy from the University of Mississippi. Working in the audit division, she has four years of experience including audit and compliance engagements for various types of entities and specializes in employee benefit plan audits. She is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and the Mississippi Society of Certified Public Accountants (MSCPA). Kaler is currently on the Board of MSCPA Central Chapter as Treasurer as well as Treasurer and on the Board of the Greek Orthodox Church in Jackson, Mississippi. She is also a member of both the Madison County Young Professionals and the Accounting and Finance Women’s Association. She volunteers for the Red Kettle Campaign with the Salvation Army each year; serves at Stewpot Community Services throughout the year; and also volunteers for the Young CPA Network’s Day of Giving by collecting cans of food for the Mississippi Food Bank for the Thanksgiving and Christmas Holidays.

Ashley Sullivan, CPA, has recently been promoted to Senior Accountant. She is a graduate of Mississippi State University, where she received her Bachelor of Accountancy and Master of Taxation. Sullivan works in the tax division. She is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and the Mississippi Society of Certified Public Accountants (MSCPA). She volunteers for the Red Kettle Campaign with the Salvation Army and also serves at Stewpot Community Services. As a member of First Baptist Church of Madison, Sullivan leads a youth bible study and is an Upward soccer volunteer coach.

Robert Groves has recently been promoted to Senior Accountant. He is a graduate of Mississippi State University with a Bachelor of Accountancy and Masters of Accountancy from Millsaps College. Groves works in the tax division. He volunteers each year for the Red Kettle Campaign with the Salvation Army and also serves at Stewpot Community Services.