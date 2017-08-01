Hancock, Whitney Bank again earns BauerFinancial rating

Hancock and Whitney Bank has again earned top ratings from BauerFinancial, Inc., as one of America’s strongest, safest financial institutions. This most recent 4-Star Excellent rating, based on the quarter ending March 31, marks the 111th consecutive quarter —almost 28 years in a row — the Gulfport-based bank has earned BauerFinancial’s recommendation, securing its place among the elite top 20 percent all U.S. banks and credit unions.

BauerFinancial, Inc. — the nation’s leading independent bank rating firm — applies a proprietary rating system similar to the CAMELS model regulators use to consider capital adequacy, asset quality, management quality, earnings, liquidity, and sensitivity to market risk. No institutions can pay for or opt out of a BauerFinancial rating.

Based in Coral Gables, Fla., BauerFinancial has been analyzing bank performance since 1983.